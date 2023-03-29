Eligible Faulkner County residents have just 12 days left to register to vote for the county’s annual school board elections in May. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, residents who are eligible and have not registered to vote have until April 10 to do so.

Early voting for the May school board elections starts on May 2 and continues through May 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Faulkner County Courthouse Monday through Friday. May 9 is Election Day.

