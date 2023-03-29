Eligible Faulkner County residents have just 12 days left to register to vote for the county’s annual school board elections in May. As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, residents who are eligible and have not registered to vote have until April 10 to do so.
Early voting for the May school board elections starts on May 2 and continues through May 8 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Faulkner County Courthouse Monday through Friday. May 9 is Election Day.
Eligible residents who live in Faulkner County but are registered to vote in another county have until May 5 to transfer their voter registration to this county to be able to vote in the May elections.
Two Conway Public Schools (CPSD) board races headline the May elections. Zone Five incumbent Bill Milburn is facing off against challenger Donald “Trey” Geier. Fellow CPSD board members appointed Milburn to finish the term of former board member Scott Champlin’s term last October after Champlin stepped down. The winner of the Zone Five race will fulfill the final year of Champlin’s term and must run again in 2024 for a second term if they decide to do so.
At-Large Position Two incumbent Jennifer Cunningham will face off against two challengers, Sheila Franklin and Jess Disney. Cunningham is the current school board vice president at CPSD and voters first elected her to the board in 2018.
On May 9, voters in Conway will have two voting centers they can cast their ballots at. The McGee Center and Agape Church will host voting centers on Election Day from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Other school districts in the county also have board races. In the Mount Vernon-Enola School District, only one candidate, Jason Ingram, has filed to run for the district’s only open board position. That election will be held by candidate only. Only the candidate will cast a ballot as there is no contested race and no change to the millage.
Guy-Perkins School District is currently searching for patrons interested in applying to serve as its Zone D4 school board position for the 2023-2024 school year. To be eligible for the position, applicants must be registered to vote and live in Zone D4 and must send a letter of interest to the district, care of James Rooney, the board president, to 492 Highway 25 North in Guy, Ark., 72061. The deadline for consideration for the position is April 17.
Guy-Perkins’ election, as well as the elections of Vilonia and Mayflower, will be held by absentee and early vote only. There are no candidates or millage changes. Greenbrier School District holds its board election in November, so no voting will take place in Greenbrier this May.
Candidates for board positions can send the Log Cabin Democrat their campaign announcement and a headshot that will run one time, free of charge, on the front page of a weekend edition. Announcements and headshots can be emailed to jstewart@ thecabin.net.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
