Faulkner County residents have 16 days left to register to vote for the May school board elections.
Eligible residents who have yet to register to vote have until April 10 to do so ahead of the beginning of early voting across the county on Tuesday, May 2.
Three school board seats are up for grabs across the county during the 2023 election. The Conway Public School District (CPSD) has two seats open, Zone Five and one of the district’s At-Large positions.
For Zone Five, incumbent Bill Milburn, appointed by fellow board members to fulfill former CPSD board member Scott Champlin’s term until the May election last October after Champlin stepped down, is facing off against challenger Donald “Trey” Geier. The winner of the Zone Five race will fulfill the final year of Champlin’s term and must run again in 2024 for a second term if they decide to do so.
For the At-Large Position Two in CPSD, incumbent Jennifer Cunningham will face off against two challengers, Sheila Franklin and Jess Disney. Cunningham is the current school board vice president at CPSD and voters first elected her to the board in 2018.
All three challengers to Conway’s incumbent board members attended the district’s most recent school board meeting on March 14. Additionally, the challengers attended the Faulkner County Democratic Women’s candidate meet and greet at the McGee Center on March 6.
In the Mount Vernon-Enola School District, only one candidate, Jason Ingram, has filed to run for the district’s only open board position.
Guy-Perkins School District is currently searching for patrons interested in applying to serve as its Zone D4 school board position for the 2023-2024 school year. To be eligible for the position, applicants must be registered to vote and live in Zone D4 and must send a letter of interest to the district, care of James Rooney, the board president, to 492 Highway 25 North in Guy, Ark., 72061. The deadline for consideration for the position is April 17.
Early voting for the 2023 School Board Elections will begin on May 2 and continue through May 8. Election Day is set for May 9.
Candidates for board positions can send the Log Cabin Democrat their campaign announcement and a headshot that will run one time, free of charge, on the front page of a weekend edition. Announcements and headshots can be emailed to jstewart@the cabin.net.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.