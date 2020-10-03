Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the 2020 general election.
Eligible voters can register to vote at the county clerk’s office (located on the first floor of the Faulkner County Courthouse) or online at https://www.vote.org/register -to-vote/arkansas.
Those who are registered to vote by the deadline will have options – absentee ballots or voting in person either early or on Election Day.
Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter said anyone who wants to vote by absentee ballot should know the following:
We will not just automatically send you a ballot. You must request an absentee ballot. We will then send you an absentee application. Once you complete the application and return it to the county clerk’s office, we will verify all your information with what we have in our voter registration files. You will then be placed on the list to receive an absentee ballot as soon as they are available.
You can request an absentee due to illness or disability or if you are unavoidably absent or unable to go vote in person.
You must follow the instructions included with your absentee ballot and complete and sign all forms, as well as remember to include some form of photo ID.
If you follow the instructions and complete each step, your ballot will be counted.
The absentee process takes a bit because you must first complete the application and return it, and then we issue your ballot, and then you will return it to this office once you have voted and completed all steps. If this is all done by mail, it requires several mailings so the sooner you make the request for an absentee the better. The deadline to requests ballots by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 27.
Request an absentee ballot at https://www.sos.arkansas .gov/uploads/elections/Absentee_Ballot_Application.pdf or through the county clerk’s office.
Early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays Oct. 19-30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31; and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at seven vote centers throughout the county.
“The Election Commission has added another early voting location at Agape Community Church at 1423 Ingram St.,” Darter said. “This will also be an additional polling location on Election Day. We will not have Peace Lutheran or Grace United Methodist this year.
“The Election Commission will send extra machines and workers to UCA and [the] McGee [Center]. Roving will be at Conway Regional Medical Center in their new OB-Gyn building on Oct. 21 and 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.”
Early voting locations:
Faulkner County Courthouse, 801 Locust St. in Conway.
Faulkner County Library, 1900 W Tyler St in Conway.
Agape (ACTS), 1423 Ingram St. in Conway.
Greenbrier City Events Center, 5 Lois Lane in Greenbrier.
Mayflower City Hall, 2 Ashmore Drive in Mayflower.
McGee Sports Center, 3800 College Ave. in Conway.
Roving (CRMC), 2302 College Ave. in Conway.
Vilonia First Baptist Church, 1206 Main St. in Vilonia.
Polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 21 vote centers across the county on Election Day, Nov. 3. An eligible Faulkner County voter can vote at any vote center, regardless of their address.
Election Day locations:
Agape (ACTS) Church at 1423 Ingram St. in Conway.
Bethlehem Baptist Church at 506 Highway 225 West in Greenbrier.
Don Owen Sports Complex at 10 Lower Ridge Road in Conway.
Copperas Springs Baptist Church at 336 Highway 25 North in Guy.
Damascus City Hall at 5 Broadway St. in Damascus.
Enders Community Center at 1098 Highway 107 North in Quitman.
Friendship Baptist Church at 767 Rocky Point Road in Conway.
Greenbrier City Events Center at 5 Lois Lane in Greenbrier.
Holland City Hall at 18 Lodge Drive in Holland.
Mayflower City Hall at 2 Ashmore Dr. in Mayflower.
McGee Sports Center at 3800 College Ave. in Conway.
Mt. Gale Baptist Church 8 W. Brannon Drive in Conway.
Mt. Vernon Baptist Church at 6 Garland Springs Road in Mt. Vernon.
Naylor United Methodist Church at 850 Highway 36 in Vilonia.
Pickles Gap Baptist Church at 2 Pickles Gap Road in Conway.
Springhill Baptist Church at 25 Highway 287 in Greenbrier.
True Holiness Saints Center at 198 Highway 286 East in Conway.
Vilonia First Baptist Church Life Center at 1206 Main St. in Vilonia.
Wooster First Baptist Church, 68 Church Circle in Wooster.
University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
Hendrix College in Conway.
Sample Ballots for Faulkner County are available at https://www.voterview.ar-nova.org/voterview.
Anyone with questions can call the county clerk’s office at 501-450-4909.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.