Conway Regional Health System will host the 13th annual Walk to Remember as a park and pray event on Saturday, Oct. 3, in Parking Lot I located off of Robinson on the Conway Regional Medical Center campus.
The Conway Regional Perinatal Bereavement program sponsors the Walk to Remember as a free event to help families remember babies lost at any stage of pregnancy through the first year of life. The event is dedicated to the late Mike Smyers and his wife, Jeanne, who helped develop the bereavement program after his own family experienced loss.
This year’s event will include reading of baby names, pray of blessing and a balloon release. Registration is available online until noon Thursday, Oct.1, at http://www. conwayregional.org/ classes/walk-to-remember.
For questions concerning Walk to Remember, call 501-513-5228.
