Conway Regional Health System had its 13th annual Walk to Remember Oct. 3, however, because of the pandemic it was changed to a drive-thru event. The Walk to Remember gives families who lost a child, from any stage of pregnancy to 1-year of age, an opportunity to honor those children, grieve and find hope in their lives. The walk is sponsored by the Conway Regional Perinatal Bereavement Program and is dedicated to the late Mike Smyers and his wife, Jeanne, who helped develop the program after Mike’s family experienced loss.
