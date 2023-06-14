Walmart and Sam’s Club have announced the commencement of their annual campaign to spark good and change kids’ health through Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.
Running through July 14, this initiative aims to raise funds to support the 170 CMN Hospitals across the United States and Canada. Every dollar raised at most Arkansas stores and clubs will directly benefit Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest, the CMN Hospitals in the state.
The funds raised during the campaign will support the hospitals’ most urgent needs. Since 1987 Walmart and Sam’s Club have raised more than $1 billion for CMN Hospitals, including more than $43 million for Arkansas Children’s.
“Arkansas Children’s places children front and center in all that we do,” said Enid Olvey, president of the Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “Partnerships with organizations like Walmart and Sam’s Club through the Children’s Miracle Network help ensure we continue to provide vital services both in the short and long term.”
During the fundraising period at Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs nationwide, shoppers can participate by following a prompt from cashiers, at self-checkout registers, through the Walmart app and at Walmart.com.
