Walmart and Sam’s Club have announced the commencement of their annual campaign to spark good and change kids’ health through Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals.

Running through July 14, this initiative aims to raise funds to support the 170 CMN Hospitals across the United States and Canada. Every dollar raised at most Arkansas stores and clubs will directly benefit Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Arkansas Children’s Northwest, the CMN Hospitals in the state.

