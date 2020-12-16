As temperatures are dropping and coronavirus infection numbers are rising, the Conway Ministry Center opens its warming center Dec. 16.
The center, opening at the Don Owen Sports Complex on the north side of Conway, will provide beds, as well as meals, hygiene including showers, and support for those needing to come in out of the cold. It will remain open through February, operating from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven nights a week.
The center has a capacity of roughly 75. The number fluctuates based upon how many families arrive with children, Ministry Center Executive Director Spring Hunter said.
Hunter, busily putting final touches on the space the final day before opening, said the center provides segmented areas for men, women and families. Last year the center was able to support 233 people including 17 families and 23 children, she said.
“We’re planning for at least that many again,” Hunter said.
The problem this year was the additional complexity brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the Ministry Center changing locations.
Last year the center operated in its space on Oak and Harkrider in Conway. Since then the Center had moved out of the space in preparation to move into a building it is purchasing on East Robins Street. That building, however, had not yet been approved by Conway City Council to operate as a warming center.
Instead, Hunter said, the city worked with the Center in using the Don Owen Center this winter.
“We’re happy to step in and provide assistance this year because nobody in Conway should go without a warm place to lay their head,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said. “I’d like to thank all the people and organizations who have partnered with the Conway Ministry Center in the past. We are happy for the opportunity to partner with them this year.”
Economic impacts in the area, with unemployment and evictions increasing, lead to an expectation of even greater need, and traffic, for the center this year, Hunter said.
She said they had seen an increase in unemployment and evictions, reflecting the pandemic’s economic impact. Adding to this was other area providers not able to take in new clients due to infection concerns.
Operating in the relatively open space of the Owens Center, coupled with assistance from the city, allows the Warming Center to operate in a COVID-19 -aware environment.
Hunter said the pandemic safety is multifold. As she spoke, a volunteer was preparing air mattresses being placed in the racquetball rooms. Those spaces would act as quarantine areas if anyone arrived – or became – sick, she said.
Coupled with this is cooperation with the Arkansas Department of Health in treating anyone who may be infected. Hunter said this is what the Ministry Center had been using while operating its homeless shelter, shut down the end of last week.
There if someone presented with symptoms, the Department of Health would come and pick them up and take them to Little Rock for treatment. Once the person was healthy again they would be returned to the Conway Shelter.
“It’s a super-streamlined process,” Hunter said.
Meanwhile cots are spaced 10 feet apart.
Coupled with this, is the city of Conway coming in every Monday and fogging the area with disinfectant. This would take place as linens are changed out for all the bedding, Hunter said, adding that the increase in fogging may take place as needs indicate.
Finally is an infection lockdown to avoid transmission.
Only authorized Ministry Center staff will be allowed inside, Hunter said, all of whom who have signed a “covenant agreement” with how they will conduct themselves in order to avoid infection while working for the Warming Center. This is a short list of people, she said.
The agreement requires them to be especially safe, including avoiding gatherings with other than family and, even when gathering with family, for example at a family gathering, to keep their mask on in order to avoid infection.
“This would be the person over at the side of the room still wearing a mask,” Hunter said.
The agreement exceeds CDC guidelines, she said.
Volunteers will be stopped at the door, including area churches which provide meals for the center. Meals will be prepared for single-serving with single bottles of water to be distributed to those using the center.
“We’re extremely serious about limiting access from the outside,” Hunter said. “Basically they [staff] agree to give up their social life.”
The economic impact of COVID-19 has been a factor in creating need for the warming center, Hunter said, although a range of factors could lead to someone needing a warm and dry place to stay. People become homeless for a variety of reasons.
“So many different stories,” she said, “So many mothers with children; so many ways a family can fall into homelessness.”
Stories include people who have run into medical trouble, job loss, divorce or even addiction, she said. These factors, coupled with not having a social network of friends or family in the area, leaves them without support.
This was also seen at the Homeless Hub being run by the Ministry Center, Hunter said, which was recently closed. Many of the people who were using that facility will likely be the same ones arriving at the warming center when it opens Wednesday night.
Where do they stay in the meantime?
“I don’t know,” Hunter said. “Whatever they can find,” then referring to people who spend nights in the woods or whatever ad hoc shelter was available.
Shortly after a Salvation Army truck pulled up outside, bringing supplies.
The Ministry Center receives support from Salvation Army, City of Hope Outreach, CAPCA, United Way and the Faulkner County office of the Arkansas Community Foundation, as well as area churches.
