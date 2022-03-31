Gov. Asa Hutchinson has appointed Jimmy Warren to the Arkansas Minority and Women Business Advisory Council, effective March 22.
Warren previously was appointed by the governor to the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement and served as the chair of the Community Relations committee.
“I’m incredibly humbled and thankful to Gov. Hutchinson for this opportunity. I’m ecstatic to continue entrepreneurship building in Arkansas, learn more about how I can connect the dots, and allow for intentional spaces for empowerment,” Warren said.
Warren, of Conway, works as a political communication specialist for the Walton Family Office. He also stays committed to bringing diverse voices to the table with minority small business owners by serving as a community engagement officer with The Conductor – a public-private partnership driving innovation, entrepreneurship and economic development in central Arkansas through world-class programming, one-on-one mentoring.
Jimmy and his wife, Shakira, reside in Conway and have two daughters, Amaya and Alivia.
About the Minority and Women Business Advisory Council
The Arkansas Minority and Women Business Advisory Council was established to advise and assist the minority and women business divisions in matters affecting the economic vitality of the Arkansas minority and women business community. The council members include statewide business and community leaders who hail from both the private and public sectors. The council consists of nine members, three appointed by the governor; two members appointed by the Speaker of the House; two members appointed by the Pro Tempore of the Senate; and two appointed by the executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
