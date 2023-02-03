BHM cookies

For the third consecutive year, PattiCakes Bakery, in partnership with community leader Jimmy Warren, will bring awareness to Black History Month by offering free commemorative cookies on Saturdays throughout February.

 Submitted photo

For the third consecutive year, PattiCakes Bakery, in partnership with community leader Jimmy Warren, will bring awareness to Black History Month by offering free commemorative cookies on Saturdays throughout February.

Warren, a former Conway Area Chamber of Commerce Young Minority Professional of the Year and one of ABPG’s 250 Arkansas Most Influential Leaders, said this year’s goal “is very similar to previous years with providing fun educational pieces for the community but also showcasing both legends that have transcended time as well as making accomplishments now.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.