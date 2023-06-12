A Conway man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated robbery and other charges following a two-day jury trial. The jury delivered a guilty verdict late Friday after deliberating for about five and a half hours.

The jury convicted Joseph Warren, 38, on two counts of aggravated robbery, one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and theft of property.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

