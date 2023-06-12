A Conway man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for aggravated robbery and other charges following a two-day jury trial. The jury delivered a guilty verdict late Friday after deliberating for about five and a half hours.
The jury convicted Joseph Warren, 38, on two counts of aggravated robbery, one count each of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm and theft of property.
Judge H.G. Foster ordered for the sentences – 10 years each for aggravated robbery charges, five years each for the rest of the charges – to run consecutively. Warren will not be eligible for parole for at least 25 years.
The jury, which deliberated less than a hour for the sentencing phase, was able to consider Warren’s criminal history that included charges such as residential burglary, theft of property, breaking or entering, theft by receiving, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, domestic battery and more dating back to 2006 for the sentencing.
“Joseph Warren has made a career out of stealing and hurting people. We are thankful to the jury for seeing that he won’t be able to hurt anyone again for a very long time,” Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews told the Log Cabin Democrat after the sentencing. “Chief Deputy John Hout and Deputy Prosecutor Raegan Hare put in a lot of extra work to make sure a good case was put in front of the jury. As always, we want to thank Judge Foster and his staff for always trying a fair case and being courteous to everyone involved.”
Background
On Nov. 22, 2021, officers responded to the 65 Tobacco Store in Greenbrier for an aggravated robbery call. While interviewing the victims of the robbery, one told investigators the suspect said “to do what he said because he has children and he doesn’t want to kill her,” the probable cause affidavit read.
Investigators got surveillance footage from the store and surrounding businesses and “observed the suspect was wearing a camo jacket, blue jeans, camo boots, a blue glove, a black glove, and a camo hat,” the affidavit stated.
“When the suspect entered the store, he went to the cash counter and pulled a gun on the two clerks that were working that night. I observed the gun to be a chrome and black semiautomatic pistol. The suspect made the two victims get on the ground while he emptied the cash register,” the affidavit read. “Once he emptied the register he made the victims go to the cash room. While he was in the cash room, the suspect hit one of the employees in the head with the pistol.”
After grabbing some cash, the suspect made employees go back to the counter in front of the store and get on the ground.
One of the victims reported the suspect then asked her where the safe was and she told him the store didn’t have one.
“While the victims were on the floor, the suspect was opening doors to the counter and noticed they had a safe in the counter of the front desk. The suspect then kicked one of the victims in the face and shot a round right above his head and told him to open the safe,” the affidavit stated. The suspect stole $10,150 in cash as well as some cigarettes.
Investigators spotted on the surveillance footage a maroon and tan vehicle leaving the parking lot next to the store immediately after the suspect exited.
“Upon receiving crime tip information through the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Submission online form, Mr. Joseph Warren was named as the suspect in the photograph of the robbery at the 65 Tobacco Store,” the affidavit stated.
On Dec. 13, 2021, dispatch notified deputies a welfare check had been requested for a woman at a residence on Langley Trail. When deputies arrived, Warren was in the home and initially “barricaded himself in the residence and refused to come out,” according to the affidavit. Negotiators were able to get Warren into custody.
After obtaining a search warrant for the residence, investigators located the jacket, pants, hat, gloves, boots and pistol used in the robbery.
“The firearm had the serial number partially scratched off but we were able to locate the box the gun came in and was able to match the partial serial numbers on the gun,” the affidavit stated.
“The next day I pulled the gun from evidence and the ammo in the gun was a match to the ammo that was found at the 65 Tobacco Store robbery,” an investigator noted.
