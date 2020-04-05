Faulkner County Road Foreman Mark Ledbetter said the weather has had more of an impact on road improvements in the county than the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 hasn’t caused construction delays, it’s the rain,” Ledbetter said. “That’s what is causing us problems.”
He said the crew working to build a bridge at Blythe Road where the state highway ends at Woolly Hollow State Park started on Feb. 1 but “they are literally working in water out there.”
He said the wet weather has put a strain on asphalt projects, for which Rogers Group got the bid in 2020.
Although Rogers Group will do the actual asphalt work, county crews do the preliminary work beforehand.
“We go ahead and replace culverts before they come in with asphalt,” Ledbetter said. “We’ve done more culvert replacements since January because of all the rain.”
County crews had to delay the start of a road rebuild on Tower Road due to weather.
“Thursday was the first day they could start work on it because the ground was too wet,” Ledbetter said.
COVID-19 has caused some problems for the department, however.
“Within the last week, we’ve been having trouble getting parts for heavy equipment,” Ledbetter said on Thursday. “Some equipment manufacturers have shut down or quit making parts. I’m sure that’s going to continue to be a problem.”
He said the pandemic has also changed the way the department operates.
Before the outbreak, the 40 employees in the county road department “would come to the shop each morning to get orders and take off,” he said.
Since the outbreak, most crew members go directly to job sites from their homes and are driving county vehicles to and from work.
“We now only have five or six people at the shop at a time so we can practice social distancing,” Ledbetter said.
In spite of the weather and the outbreak, the county road department has stayed busy and made progress.
The north end of Arrowhead Road in the Wooster area is underway.
“We’re doing some widening of it and then doing a hard surface,” Ledbetter said.
The crew recently completed a bridge on Ridge Drive and will soon begin on a bridge on Wolf Branch Road in the Guy area.
Additionally, the department has been doing basic maintenance – mowing, spraying for weeds around stop signs, etc.
“We keep a couple of crews mowing year round,” Ledbetter said. “Soon we’ll be adding a couple more.”
For more on the county road department, visit faulknercounty.org.
