The 2021 Faulkner County Fair opened Tuesday, starting with the fair parade. This year’s theme “The Show Must Go On” was tested with a downpour earlier in the day, but the weather cleared in time for plenty of people to gather in downtown Conway by 5 p.m. to enjoy the event.
Floats this year were judged for first, second, third and fourth place with each non-commercial division receiving cash prizes of $200, $175, $150 and $125, respectively. The 2021 float winners were:
Conway Christian School, first place in the secondary school division.
H&S Welding, first place in the commercial division.
Vilonia third-grade red football, first place in the non-commercial division.
Vilonia third-grade white football, second place in the non-commercial division.
Vilonia Youth Cheer second and third grade, third place in the non-commercial division.
On Saturday, “new royalty” was crowned in the fair parade including Junior Miss Faulkner County Fair Queen, Audriann Wolfe; Miss Faulkner County Fair Queen, Paige Alsup; and Pre-Teen Miss Faulkner County Fair Queen, Kristyn Lynch.
“Congratulations to our gorgeous new royalty,” Faulkner County Fair officials said. “The pageant Saturday was a major success and we appreciate everyone who came out to spend their Saturday with us.”
See more photos from the Faulkner County Fair and Parade in the Style section of the Weekend Edition.
For more information about the fair, visit faulknercountyfair.net.
