An unprecedented winter storm has closed schools and municipal offices across Faulkner County on Monday. With temperatures expected to remain significantly below freezing for the next three days, as well as a second wave of snow accumulation forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday, the likelihood that closures will continue in the days ahead is high. The Log Cabin has compiled a list of some of the most recent closures in Faulkner County.
Municipal Services:
Conway Department of Sanitation: MONDAY COLLECTION ROUTES POSTPONED
The Conway Department of Sanitation has postponed all Monday collection routes, the department announced in a Facebook post Sunday night. At the present time, the department still plans to operate its Tuesday collection routes, road conditions permitting.
City of Conway Offices: CLOSED ON MONDAY
Previously, the City of Conway planned to close all its offices on Monday in recognition of President's Day. That plan has gone ahead as scheduled. City officials have yet to decide on if offices will reopen on Tuesday. Emergency services and personnel will continue to work as scheduled.
Faulkner County Sheriff's Office: CLOSED ON MONDAY
Similar to the City of Conway, the Faulkner County Sheriff's Office is closed on Monday in recognition of President's Day. Per a Facebook post from the department, the Sheriff's Office plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency services and personnel will continue to work as scheduled.
City of Conway Transportation Department: WORKING TO CLEAR MAJOR ROADS
In a Facebook post on Monday morning, the City of Conway Transportation Department released a statement saying that they were working to clear major roads throughout the city. The department is using four snowplows around the clock.
Schools:
Conway Christian School: CLOSED MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
With the announcement that Conway Public Schools is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, Conway Christian released a statement making the same announcement. In previous statements last week, Conway Christian wrote that they would close if Conway Public Schools did. Students will complete AMI work. The private school added that they expected students to likely work virtually the entire week.
Conway Public Schools: CLOSED MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Conway Public Schools is closed on Monday for a virtual learning day, the district announced last week. Additionally, the district has pivoted to virtual learning for Tuesday and Wednesday. Per a district spokesman, Conway is likely to have to pivot to virtual learning the entire week. A decision on the rest of the week's plan isn't expected until Wednesday.
Greenbrier Public Schools: CLOSED FOR REMAINDER OF WEEK
Greenbrier Public Schools has pivoted to virtual learning for the remainder of the week, the district announced in a phone call to parents on Monday.
Guy-Perkins School District: CLOSED MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Guy-Perkins pivoted to a virtual learning day for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the district announced in a Facebook post on Monday. Tuesday's school board meeting has been rescheduled for Feb. 23.
Mayflower School District: CLOSED MONDAY, NO ANNOUNCEMENT FOR TUESDAY
The Mayflower School District pivoted to virtual learning for Monday, but no additional announcement has been made for its Tuesday plans.
Mount Vernon-Enola School District: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Mount Vernon-Enola has pivoted to virtual learning for Monday and delayed its board meeting scheduled for Monday night until Feb. 22. Additionally, the district announced a pivot to virtual learning for Tuesday.
St. Joseph School: CLOSED MONDAY, NO ANNOUNCEMENT FOR TUESDAY
St. Joseph School is closed Monday in recognition of President's Day. The private school has yet to make an announcement on its plans for Tuesday.
Vilonia School District: CLOSED MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Vilonia announced the closure of its schools on Monday in a Facebook post over the weekend. The district followed this announcement with another on Monday afternoon confirming that students would remain in virtual learning on Tuesday.
