Cindy Webb, 49, has announced her candidacy for the Conway City Council, Ward 3 position 2 seat in this November’s general election. This seat on the council is an “at large seat” meaning she will be running in a city-wide election.
Webb graduated from the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) with a Bachelor of Science degree in speech communications. She then went on to study at the Gemological Institute of America where she earned her professional degree as graduate gemologist.
“Conway is my home, and I am so proud to live in this beautiful community full of the most generous people that truly care for and are involved in their community,” Webb said. “My goal is to be an advocate for ‘Conway First,’ our small businesses and to keep our taxes lower, so we can continue to be an economic leader in Arkansas.”
Webb is the owner of Francis M. Fine Jewelry, named after her late father. The store is in historic downtown Conway and specializes in designer fine jewelry. Francis M. Fine Jewelry has won “Favorite Jewelry Store” by WINC magazine in 2017 and 2018, received the “Outstanding Retailer Award” from the Conway Chamber of Commerce in 2020, and it has been in the top three in the “Best Jewelry Store in Arkansas” from the Arkansas Democrat Gazette in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
“I am excited and thrilled at the opportunity to serve our community on the Conway City Council – it would be such a great honor to represent the town I grew up in, went to school in and now own a business in,” Webb said.
“My reasons for running for Council are to keep our community economically developing without raising taxes or ‘renewing old taxes,’ protecting small businesses, and continuing to improve our city’s infrastructure. Conway currently has a 0.0915 percent sales tax rate. If we end up reaching 10 percent, I fear we will see all the work we have done to bring industry into our community diminish. I just cannot have that.”
Webb is married to her high school sweetheart, Donald Webb, also a lifelong Conway resident.
Donald is a respiratory therapist for Arkansas Children’s Hospital for the past 30 years. They attend Fellowship Bible Church.
The Webbs are both University of Central Arkansas Lifetime alumni, members of the UCA Doyne Society and the UCA Purple Circle. They are also United Way Pillars and have been for the past 14 years. Cindy Webb is a member of the Conway Orchestra Symphony Guild and a member of the Faulkner County Republican Women’s Committee.
Webb is currently involved with and supports such worthy nonprofits as Alzheimer’s Arkansas, Renewal Ranch, HAVEN, Children’s Advocacy Alliance, Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County, Friends of Faulkner County Animal Shelter, United Way, CARTI, Chase Race & PAWS and the Conway Symphony Orchestra.
“Make no mistake about it, I will do everything in my capacity to protect your freedoms and our Conway way of life. I am grateful to God, our current military personnel and all veterans of this great country – they are the ones who make this opportunity possible,” Webb said.
