Cindy Webb, 49, has announced her candidacy for the Conway City Council, Ward 3 position 2 seat in this November’s general election. This seat on the council is an “at large seat” meaning she will be running in a city-wide election.

Webb graduated from the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) with a Bachelor of Science degree in speech communications. She then went on to study at the Gemological Institute of America where she earned her professional degree as graduate gemologist.

