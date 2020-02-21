Republican Larry W. Webb looks to unseat Republican Earl David Hall for the position of Cadron Constable.
Webb has been a Conway resident for 12 years. He and his wife of 46 years, Dana, reside in Sunderlin Park with their three children.
Webb has a Bachelor of Science degree in management of computer information systems. He is a retired Postmaster from the U.S. Postal Service after serving in the role for 26 years.
He retired from the U.S. Army with 33 years of honorable service — 17 years active duty and 16 years with the Army National Guard.
Webb is a member of the Conway Noon Lions Club, and a founding member of the TurnPointe Church of Conway, where he serves on the board.
He is a disabled veteran and a member of the American Legion who received his training from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.
“If elected, I want to make school zones a safer place for all of our children,” Webb said. “I have grandchildren that attend these schools.”
He said that, pending approval from the Conway Police Department, he plans to assist with its active shooter training and then go to local churches to conduct intruder training.
“Please help make this possible by voting for March 3,” Webb said. “I am dedicated — dedicated to church, dedicated to family and dedicated to community. I will make a difference.”
