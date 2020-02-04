Dot Welch has been named the 2020 president of the Conway Downtown Partnership.
Welch has served as the foundation executive for the Conway Regional Health Foundation since 2010.
In her role, Welch is responsible for driving philanthropic, community and operational activities for the Foundation in support of the Conway Regional Health System.
In addition, she leads the Conway Regional Women’s Council whose mission is to provide education, advocacy, volunteerism and financial support for the Foundation and the Health System.
Prior to joining Conway Regional, Welch worked at Acxiom Corporation for more than 11 years, serving in a number of local and global organizational development and human resources roles.
In addition to her current service on the Conway Downtown Partnership Board of Directors since 2010, Welch is actively involved in the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP), Arkansas Chapter, serving as vice president of membership services and sits on the board of the Ken Brindley Memorial Foundation. She attends New Life Church in Conway and is an active member of the serve team.
Welch and her husband, Kent, reside in Conway with their son, Hudson and mini-labradoodle, Gracie.
