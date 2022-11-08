Yasmon Lewis, 21, of West Memphis, died at a Memphis hospital Monday night after being shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 (westbound) near Mound City Road (280 mile marker). The shooting incident was reported to Arkansas State Police shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Lewis is believed to have been driving from Memphis to his home in West Memphis when the shooting occurred.
The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the homicide.
State troopers blocked the westbound lanes of I-40 late into the night while CID special agents collected evidence believed to be related to the shooting. The state medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death. As of Tuesday, no suspect who fired into Lewis’ vehicle has been identified.
