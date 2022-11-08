Yasmon Lewis, 21, of West Memphis, died at a Memphis hospital Monday night after being shot by a passing motorist on Interstate 40 (westbound) near Mound City Road (280 mile marker). The shooting incident was reported to Arkansas State Police shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Lewis is believed to have been driving from Memphis to his home in West Memphis when the shooting occurred.

