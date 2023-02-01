Westrock Coffee Company has reached an agreement with Tempus Realty Partners to develop a 530,000-square-foot distribution center on William J. Clark Drive in Conway, a news release issued by the company announced.
The news about the development of the distribution center comes after the company announced a major expansion into Conway in December of 2021, taking over the former Kimberly-Clark facility in the Conway industrial park to build “the largest coffee roasting and ready-to-drink packaging facility in the United States,” a story that previously ran in the Log Cabin Democrat read. Just over two months ago, in November, Westrock Coffee hosted a groundbreaking on that facility that is expected to employ 250 people once upgrades on it are completed.
Per the news release, Westrock will be the only occupant of the distribution facility that is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. Features of the facility will include 72 dock doors and a sprinkler system. The distribution facility is located just over two miles from Westrock’s packaging facility, the plant the distribution center will service.
“We are thrilled to announce the construction of our state-of-the-art distribution center, which will allow us to more efficiently and effectively serve our customers with our innovative beverage solutions,” co-Founder and Chairman of Westrock Coffee Joe T. Ford said. “This new facility is a testament to our commitment to meeting the growing demand for our products and providing the highest level of service to our valued clients. We look forward to continuing to expand our presence in Central Arkansas, and drive Westrock Coffee’s growth and success in the industry.”
Group President of Operations for Westrock Coffee Will Ford said the distribution center will work in partnership with the manufacturing facility.
“In tandem with the development of our manufacturing facility, this center will enhance our capabilities and help our customers continue to innovate in the beverage space, which is undergoing seismic shifts in consumption preferences,” Ford said. “With this distribution center, we are truly excited to further cement Westrock Coffee’s connection to the Conway community.”
Tempus Realty Partners made the agreement with Westrock. The realtor is Little Rock-based and per their website, acquires and develops commercial real estate in the South, Southeast and Midwest.
“Working with an outstanding company like Westrock Coffee that has a tremendous heritage of growth and impact globally and in Arkansas is a real pleasure,” Tempus Realty Partners CEO Dan Andrews said. “We’re proud to have the opportunity to support their continued expansion in our home state.”
This is now Westrock Coffee’s ninth facility worldwide and the second in Conway. Other facilities are located as close as North Little Rock and as far away as Kigali, Rwanda, and Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Additional company facilities are located in Concord, N.C., Austin, Texas, Medellin, Colombia and Lewes, United Kingdom.
Other Westrock facilities have also seen expansion in recent years. In the same unveiling of the company’s plans for the Conway facility in 2021, Westrock announced its plans to expand its facilities in North Carolina and Malaysia. Three years ago, Westrock opened a school near its facility in Rwanda.
