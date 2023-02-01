Westrock announces development of 530,000 square foot distribution center

The 524,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that Westrock Coffee Company decided to develop in 2021.

 Submitted photo

Westrock Coffee Company has reached an agreement with Tempus Realty Partners to develop a 530,000-square-foot distribution center on William J. Clark Drive in Conway, a news release issued by the company announced.

The news about the development of the distribution center comes after the company announced a major expansion into Conway in December of 2021, taking over the former Kimberly-Clark facility in the Conway industrial park to build “the largest coffee roasting and ready-to-drink packaging facility in the United States,” a story that previously ran in the Log Cabin Democrat read. Just over two months ago, in November, Westrock Coffee hosted a groundbreaking on that facility that is expected to employ 250 people once upgrades on it are completed.

