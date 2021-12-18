Westrock Coffee Company CEO Scott Ford announced Thursday that the company is taking over the former Kimberly-Clark facility in the Conway industrial park in order to create what is being called “The largest coffee roasting and ready-to-drink packaging facility in the United States,” by co-founder and CEO Scott Ford.
Westrock, founded in 2009 and headquartered in North Little Rock, is currently the largest coffee distributor in the United States and will be the largest in the world by the end of next year, Ford said, with customers across numerous verticals, including those who serve re-branded Westrock Coffee, Ford said.
The Ford family has a long history with Faulkner County. Westrock co-founder Joe Ford, previously known for his success with Alltel Wireless, was born in Wooster before moving to Conway when it has a 5,000 population, he said. He thanked the crowd on-hand for the announcement, held inside the building, in a statement which ended with “God bless.”
Local leaders were obviously pleased with Westrock’s move into the former Kimberly-Clark facility, which was slated for closure. The 524,000 square foot building, visible from the Interstate, will display the Westrock logo as part of its four-phase conversion for coffee, tea and ready-to-drink products, including roasting and extraction.
“This afternoon is the kind of announcement every mayor dreams of,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said. “Kimberly-Clark was an exceptional community partner in Conway for over 50 years. After they announced plans to close this unique facility by 2021, we knew it would be difficult to find a new tenant, much less the type of company with a track record of being a community partner. I’m proud today we’re not just announcing a new occupant. We’re welcoming a good corporate citizen that believes in investing in people and building local communities around the world. We are fortunate to have Westrock Coffee bring its global presence, outlook and their commitment to investing in the lives of their partners. Conway is a special place. Our central location is great, but the people of Conway make the difference. And I know Westrock Coffee values people. I look forward to seeing the success this partnership will bring for years to come.”
Judge Jim Baker says that this is one of the best things he has ever been a part of even if he’s just been a small part of it and mayor Castleberry wanted to let those at the event know what to expect.
“If you come by Conway City Hall for a cup of coffee it will be Westrock Coffee,” he said.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better business to take over this facility … an incredible community partner,” Conway Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Brad Lacy said.
“Westrock Coffee Company provides the drink that fuels many Arkansans in the workplace, and others all around the world,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement. “The expansion into Conway by repurposing this facility and providing new jobs reflects the growth of Westrock and the fact that Arkansas is a dynamic and welcoming place to do business.”
“From skilled labor to our business climate, Arkansas has the tools in place to help businesses grow and prosper,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston said. “We are proud of our homegrown success stories like Westrock Coffee. By implementing a unique business model, Westrock has improved the lives of farmers, employees, and communities at every step in its supply chain. We at AEDC are excited to watch them enter this new phase of development.”
The facility will initially employ 50, and ultimately 250 through its phased expansion. Some of the jobs will require high-skill workers with an estimated $100,000 per year salary. Scott Ford explained to the crowd that Westrock had a “fully digitized” production chain, trademarked as “Farmer to Drink Verified” in the company’s promotion literature, so that any given product could be tracked all the way back to its source.
Westrock Group President of Operations Will Ford said hiring is expected by begin by the second quarter of 2022. The company currently has 824 employees globally.
In addition to the Conway expansion, Westrock announced expansion in its Concord, North Carolina facility, and addition to its Johor Bahru, Malaysia facility, a $100 million investment across the three locations.
Scott Ford had obvious pride in the company’s business philosophy, as well as its roots.
The company’s start, he said, was when he was in Rwanda as a missionary and arranged for area farmers to get a higher price for their coffee, which at the time was being sold for half the going market rate through brokers who were low-bidding. This led to the farmers getting more for their coffee going forward, which led to the farm families providing better for their children, with the immediate impact being higher protein meals and improved education, including families taking advantage of higher income by hiring tutors, he told the crowd.
Westrock opened a school in Rwanda in 2019, for primary-grade students, listing this as part of its commitment to “education in farming communities around the world.”
The company also, as part of its operations, trains its farmers about sustainable agriculture and better growing practices through initiatives like the Agribusiness Training Program in Rwanda, which ultimately increases income for the farms families.
“The free market system works,” Scott Ford said. “We are expanding our finished product offerings, adding end beverage packaging solutions, and expanding our geographic reach to meet our growing customer demand. Our growth benefits everyone at Westrock Coffee – from our global customers and farmer partners to our current and future employees and the communities where they live. These facility expansion announcements provide further evidence that we are well on our way to accomplishing our mission of building and efficiently operating the preeminent integrated coffee, tea, and extract supply chain in the world in order to enhance the lives of our farmer partners and fuel the success of the customers that we serve.”
