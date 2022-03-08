Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (Westrock Coffee), and S&D Coffee & Tea (S&D), a subsidiary of Westrock Coffee, announced Tuesday a unified rebrand, that will introduce a new visual identity as one organization. Moving forward, the two companies will begin providing service under one name, Westrock Coffee, reinforcing both organizations shared commitment to build and efficiently operate the preeminent integrated coffee, tea, and extracts supply chain in the world.
“The brand isn’t just about a new logo and its associated colors, our brand is what we live out every day, and this visual shift signals our uncompromising commitment to the people who power us,” Scott Ford, CEO and co-founder of Westrock Coffee, said. “As we look to introduce our organization to more and more customers around the world, we realize a greater opportunity to accelerate our mission as one, and the need for brand continuity is paramount to our success.”
In 2020, Westrock Coffee acquired S&D combining the leading private label retail coffee supplier with the leading foodservice coffee, tea, and extracts provider. The combined company is preparing for future growth under the Westrock Coffee name and recently announced expansion of its global coffee, tea, and extracts development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in central Arkansas, Concord, North Carolina, and Johor Bahru, Malaysia.
Westrock Coffee’s partners and customers will see a new modernized logo that will appear in all mediums and collateral, including building signage, fleet branding, social media platforms, and traditional and digital communications. To coincide with the rebrand, Westrock Coffee launched a redesigned website, reflective of the combined brand’s offerings, that can be found at WestrockCoffee.com.
“Our unified brand brings new life and opportunity to our growing organization, allowing us to focus on more transparency for the people that power us and streamline our supply chain for the betterment of our farmer partners and our valued customers,” Ford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.