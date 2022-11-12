Westrock Coffee Company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Conway facility at 480 Exchange Avenue on Wednesday, the company announced in a news release later that day.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Westrock announced a major expansion into Conway in December of 2021. Taking control of the former Kimberly-Clark facility in the Conway Industrial Park, Wednesday’s ceremony was the formal beginning of renovations at the facility that will be the company’s largest production facility when completed.
“We are thrilled to start renovations of Westrock Coffee’s largest production facility,” Westrock Coffee CEO and co-founder Scott Ford said, per the news release. “As an industry leader, Westrock Coffee provides beverage solutions to the most distinguished brands around the world, and this new facility enables us to further our ability to deliver the most innovative solutions to our customers in a variety of formats.”
Ford’s counterpart, co-founder and chairman of the company Joe T. Ford, is from Conway. Per the news release, having a facility in Conway is deeply meaningful to him.
“It is particularly meaningful to me to have the nation’s largest roasting to ready-to-drink packaging facility in Conway, my hometown,” Ford said. “Starting these upgrades marks a significant milestone in our company’s history to further accomplish our mission.”
Conway-based Nabholz Construction will complete renovations of the 524,000 square foot facility, the largest roasting ready-to-drink operation of its kind. The facility will include development, production and distribution sections, as well as a product development lab.
“Nabholz is proud to partner with Westrock Coffee on this important project that will bring new employment opportunities to the region, Chairman Emeritus of Nabholz Construction Charles Nabholz said, referencing the 250 employees the Conway facility will ultimately employ. “We look forward to the road ahead and bringing this new facility to life.”
The Conway facility is the eighth Westrock Coffee has opened. Other facilities are located as close as North Little Rock and as far away as Kigali, Rwanda, and Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Additional company facilities are located in Concord, N.C., Austin, Texas, Medellin, Colombia and Lewes, United Kingdom.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
