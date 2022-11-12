Westrock Coffee Company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Conway facility at 480 Exchange Avenue on Wednesday, the company announced in a news release later that day.

As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Westrock announced a major expansion into Conway in December of 2021. Taking control of the former Kimberly-Clark facility in the Conway Industrial Park, Wednesday’s ceremony was the formal beginning of renovations at the facility that will be the company’s largest production facility when completed.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

