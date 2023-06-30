The Arkansas Economic Development Commission along with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, local officials and Westrock Coffee Company celebrated Friday the expansion of Westrock Coffee’s development, production, packaging and distribution facility in Conway.

The company plans to invest more than $300 million and create 600 new jobs in central Arkansas over five years with average annual salaries of around $70,000.

