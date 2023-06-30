The Arkansas Economic Development Commission along with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, local officials and Westrock Coffee Company celebrated Friday the expansion of Westrock Coffee’s development, production, packaging and distribution facility in Conway.
The company plans to invest more than $300 million and create 600 new jobs in central Arkansas over five years with average annual salaries of around $70,000.
“We could not be more excited to headquarter our state-of-the-art extracts and ready-to-drink facility in Conway and Central Arkansas,” Scott T. Ford, CEO and co-founder of Westrock Coffee, said. “This decision represents our unwavering commitment to our employees, the community, and our customers. By expanding our jobs and packaging facility, we are strengthening our foundation for growth and reinforcing our dedication to delivering quality beverage solutions. We are grateful for the support of the Governor’s office, Arkansas Economic Development Commission, and the community of Conway for its continued support.”
Gov. Sanders joined company executives, state and local officials for an announcement at Westrock’s plant in Conway.
“Today’s announcement further establishes Westrock Coffee as a worldwide leader and powerhouse within the food and beverage industry,” she said. “Westrock Coffee is another Arkansas-based success story, creating new, high-paying jobs in Conway that will benefit this thriving community and the state as a whole for decades to come.”
In December 2021, Westrock Coffee announced the purchase of a 524,000-square-foot facility in Conway for the development, production, and distribution of its coffee, tea, and ready-to-drink (RTD) products. The company originally announced 250 new jobs, and given the overwhelming response from customers, that number has skyrocketed with today’s announcement of another 600 jobs.
The location will utilize state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced robotics, specifically designed to efficiently manufacture and package a wide range of beverages such as canned or bottled cold brew coffees, lattes, assorted teas, and juice-based products as well as single serve coffee cups. The space will also incorporate an industry leading product development lab and FDA certified pilot plant, enabling Westrock to create, test, and produce new beverage solutions.
“Westrock Coffee is another example of bold entrepreneurship finding success in Arkansas,” Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald said. “Arkansas is a welcoming and supportive environment for businesses like Westrock Coffee to thrive and grow, and we’re proud to see this major expansion happen in Conway.”
“This is a significant jobs announcement for the Conway area,” Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, said. “Congratulations to Westrock Coffee on its continued success and to the community leaders of Conway for welcoming, fostering, and supporting Westrock Coffee as it continues to fulfill its goal to be a global leader in providing beverage solutions to the most distinguished brands around the world.”
“Healthy cities attract people and companies,” Mayor Bart Castleberry said. “In 2022, Conway was Arkansas’s fastest growing city. Today’s announcement makes Conway one of the state’s fastest job creators. We look forward to growing together with Westrock Coffee.”
“Westrock will very soon be one of Conway’s largest employers,” Conway Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Brad Lacy said. “They are a global company who will immediately diversify our economy and create quality careers for the people of central Arkansas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.