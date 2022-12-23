The Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence recently named Westside Elementary of Greenbrier Public Schools a 2022 Blue Ribbon Lighthouse School of Excellence, Westside administration told the Log Cabin Democrat.
The process to become recognized was “extensive” and took place in October, a news release provided by Westside read. The Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence program recognizes both public and private schools and Westside was chosen because it met standards in several areas, including organization and culture, challenging standards and curriculum, active teaching and learning and technology integration, among others.
