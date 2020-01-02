The University of Central Arkansas Minority Vendor Partnership Initiative Research received a grant from the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas (WFA) under the Women Empowered Initiative.
The WFA announced its final grantees for 2019 on Tuesday. Its total distribution for the year was more than $100,000.
In its 21-year history, the WFA distributed more than $300,000 to organizations throughout the state “working to improve the economic and educational circumstance of women and girls in Arkansas,” WFA officials said in a news release.
“In 2019, the grant award total alone is just over $100,000, bringing its foundational lifetime investment to more than $400,000. The exponential growth of 2019 now makes up 25 percent of the organization’s total lifetime giving,” WFA officials said.
Grants distributed by the WFA align with its two signature initiatives, Women Empowered or Girls of Promise. Numerous organizations received resources from the WFA during 2019. Those allowing public recognition are listed below.
Organizations that received grants under the Girls of Promise Initiative:
n Arkansas Cinema Society – Filmmaking Lab for Teen Girls
n University of Arkansas at Little Rock – Raye Montague Scholarship
n ACANSA Hedy Lamarr One Woman Show for High School Girls
n EAST Initiative – Girls of Promise Scholarship Program
n Museum of Discovery – Girls in STEM Outreach Program
n Southern Arkansas University – Mulerider Teen College
Organizations in addition to UCA that received grants under the Women Empowered Initiative:
n Arkansas State University – Women’s Business Leadership Conference
n The Yarn Storytelling Project – Women’s Foundation of Arkansas Collaboration.
n Just Communities of Arkansas – Men as Allies Program
n Delta Circles
n Arkansas Impact Philanthropy
n Arkansas Asset Funders Network
“While there is work yet to be done, we are confident in our ability to be the leading voice for women and girls in Arkansas,” Anna Beth Gorman, executive director of the WFA, said. “The generosity of our supporters allows us to give back exponentially to the state.”
