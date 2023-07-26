The Federal Reserve federal funds target rate hike on Wednesday will affect interest rates for consumers, making it an expensive time to borrow or make large purchases.

The Fed raised the federal funds target rate by 0.25 percent to a range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent, its highest level since 2001. The federal funds target rate is the rate financial institutions pay each other when borrowing money overnight.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.