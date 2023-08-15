The University of Central Arkansas Reynolds Performance Hall announces Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, with special guest host, Bob Goen, coming to the Reynolds Performance Hall on Monday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Wheel of Fortune Live! is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.