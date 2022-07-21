Annie Beth Wheeler has joined leading financial security company Garcia Wealth Management-Northwestern Mutual as director of operations effective June 2022.

In her new role, Wheeler will oversee the firm’s operations to achieve the highest levels of productivity and profitability. She will anticipate the needs of the office, plan for its development, recommend necessary changes, and take independent action within. She will manage advisors and oversee day-to-day operations.

