Annie Beth Wheeler has joined leading financial security company Garcia Wealth Management-Northwestern Mutual as director of operations effective June 2022.
In her new role, Wheeler will oversee the firm’s operations to achieve the highest levels of productivity and profitability. She will anticipate the needs of the office, plan for its development, recommend necessary changes, and take independent action within. She will manage advisors and oversee day-to-day operations.
“Annie Beth will bring a great deal of experience on the operations side given her time in the title industry. Her work ethic, integrity, and dedication are in complete alignment with what our firm looks for in a leader,” Osmar Garcia, CEO and co-founder of Garcia Wealth Management, said. “She will help our firm continue to serve our clients well and allow for significant expansion in onboarding additional clients to the firm.”
Before joining Garcia Wealth Management, Wheeler was a real estate closer at Faulkner County Title. Throughout her career, Wheeler has experience working with financial institutions and realtors, paired with her talents working with the public, she strives to provide excellent customer service.
Wheeler is a native of Faulkner County. After a decade in the title industry, she discovered an interest in learning more about investments and how life changing those decisions are at any stage in life. Therefore, Wheeler chose to pursue a career at Garcia Wealth Management. Wheeler lives with her husband Jeremy and their two sons in Conway.
