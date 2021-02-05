A Russellville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his involvement in a racketeering and narcotics conspiracy based on his role as president of a white supremacist organization.
Wesley Gullett, 31, was president of New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist group founded by inmates in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. Gullett entered a guilty plea today before United States District Judge Brian S. Miller.
Prosecutors alleged that from 2014 to 2016, Gullett and NAE associate Marcus Millsap repeatedly offered money to other NAE associates to kill Bruce Wayne Hurley, an individual who had purchased methamphetamine from Millsap. According to the charging document, NAE members believed Hurley had provided information about Millsap to law enforcement, and NAE members allegedly carried out other retaliatory acts against those who they believed had provided information to law enforcement.
In addition to the violent acts, law enforcement officials investigated the NAE’s methamphetamine trafficking organization. During the coordinated federal and state investigation, law enforcement agents made 59 controlled purchases of methamphetamine, seizing more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as 69 firearms and more than $70,000 in drug proceeds.
Gullett was originally charged in October 2017, and a federal grand jury charged him along with 51 other defendants in a Second Superseding Indictment in September 2019. Gullett pleaded guilty to two counts of the Second Superseding Indictment: conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
After Gullett’s plea, six remaining defendants are awaiting trial, which is currently set for Sept. 7, 2021. All other defendants have pleaded guilty. As part of Gullett’s plea, he and prosecutors agree to jointly request a sentence of 35 years in the Bureau of Prisons. Judge Miller will determine whether to accept the plea agreement and sentence Gullett at a later date. There is no parole in the federal system.
Jonathan D. Ross, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, together with Drug Enforcement Administration Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Thomas M. Fisher and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Acting Resident Agent in Charge Clayton Merrell, announced today’s guilty plea.
The investigation was conducted by FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, in partnership with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Fifth Judicial District Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Conway Police Department, and United States Postal Inspection Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys in the Eastern District of Arkansas with assistance from the Department of Justice Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.