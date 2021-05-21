Wesley Gullett, the president of a white supremacist organization which sold multiple kilograms of methamphetamine and committed numerous violent acts – including attempted murder – will spend the more than three decades in federal prison.
On Wednesday, United States District Court Judge Brian S. Miller sentenced Gullett, 31, of Russellville to 35 years imprisonment, with five years of supervised release to follow, for Gullett’s leadership role in a violent drug conspiracy. There is no parole in the federal system. Gullett was president of New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist group founded by inmates in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Gullett was originally charged in October 2017, and a federal grand jury charged him along with 51 other defendants in a Second Superseding Indictment in Sept. 2019. On Feb. 3, 2021, Gullett pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. In his plea agreement, Gullett admitted to solicitation to commit murder and attempted murder, among other violent acts.
At Wednesday’s hearing, before imposing the sentence, Judge Miller heard details of how Gullett attempted to murder Bruce Wayne Hurley, an individual who had purchased methamphetamine from NAE associates. Gullett attempted to murder Hurley because he believed Hurley was acting as an informant for law enforcement. Gullett also solicited other NAE members to murder Hurley.
In addition, the NAE, under the direction of Gullett, carried out other retaliatory acts against those who they believed had provided information to law enforcement. Members of NAE retaliated against one alleged witness by kidnapping him, having people take turns beating him, branding his face with a hot knife, and having a dog bite him. Another alleged witness was kidnapped twice, beaten, and stabbed. For violating NAE’s code, the organization physically assaulted and battered, “X’ed” them out (also referred to as taking their patch), or killed violating members.
“This defendant used his corrupt white supremacist organization to commit heinous crimes of violence,” said Jonathan D. Ross, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas. “These despicable acts, which included trying to murder a witness, will now appropriately be punished with 35 years in prison, where this defendant can no longer wreak havoc and poison our community.”
In addition to the violent acts, law enforcement officials investigated the NAE’s methamphetamine trafficking organization. During the coordinated federal and state investigation, law enforcement agents made 59 controlled purchases of methamphetamine, seizing more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine, as well as 69 firearms and more than $70,000 in drug proceeds.
Three remaining defendants of the original 51 charged are awaiting trial, which is currently set for Sept. 7, 2021. One defendant is still a fugitive, and all other defendants have pleaded guilty.
Acting U.S. Attorney Ross, together with Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jarad O. Harper, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Acting Resident Agent in Charge Clayton Merrell, announced today’s sentence.
The investigation was conducted by FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Drug Enforcement Administration, in partnership with the Pope County Sheriff’s Office, Fifth Judicial District Drug Task Force, Russellville Police Department, Arkansas State Police, Conway Police Department, and United States Postal Inspection Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys in the Eastern District of Arkansas with assistance from the Department of Justice Criminal Division’s Organized Crime and Gang Section.
