Matt Wilcox joined First Security Bank-Conway to serve as a lender/business development for the Greenbrier market.
Wilcox, a Greenbrier native, graduated from Greenbrier High School and holds a bachelor’s degree of science in general studies with emphasis in education and communication from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
Wilcox serves on the Greenbrier Board of Education and has managed the Greenbrier Youth Football League for the past nine years. He also assisted in starting the Faulkner County Player of the Year program.
Wilcox and his wife, Cassie, live in Greenbrier and are parents of two sons: Cooper (17) and Cannon (15). He enjoys playing golf and spending free time at the lake.
Wilcox can be reached by email at matt.wilcox@fsbank.com, by calling 501-679-5175 or at his Greenbrier office at 7 Wilson Farm Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.