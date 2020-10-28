St. Joseph School held its 108th Annual Bazaar on Oct. 24, albeit a virtual one, given its normal August event couldn’t be scheduled because of COVID-19 restrictions. A series of raffles were held instead.
The main one had a grand prize of a 2019 Ford XLT Ranger Sport pickup truck, which was won by St. Joseph School staffer Lum Wilhite.
The second prize was a 12-gauge shotgun, which was taken home by Rick Moix.
Donna Presley had her name drawn for the third prize of $500 cash.
