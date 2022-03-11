On May 6, 1960, Marvin Leonard Williams, a 20-year-old Black paratrooper, died in police custody at the then-Faulkner County Jail. More than two decades later, his parents received an eyewitness letter confirming Marvin’s brutal murder. In “Markham Street,” Ronnie Williams shares his family’s subsequent quest for justice and offers a glimpse into the struggles Black families in the South dealt with and continue to face.
“Our family’s experience is not an exception,” said Ronnie Williams, author of Markham Street. “I am speaking on behalf of the thousands of Marvin Williams whose stories will never be told with the hope of inspiring others to address systemic racism in America.”
Markham Street is available for purchase at Amazon, Book Baby and Walmart. A Menifee native, Williams will participate in a local book signing on Thursday, March 31 at the William J. Clinton Presidential Center. The event will include a panel discussion at 5:30 p.m., followed by a meet and greet with Williams. Fully vaccinated individuals are invited to attend free of charge.
Williams recently retired as vice president for Student Services and Institutional Diversity at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA). During his more than three decades at UCA, he served as assistant dean of students, director of Minority Affairs, assistant to the president and chief diversity officer. He was the first person of color to chair the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and Conway Development Corporation board. He is the former chair of the Arkansas Educational Television Commission. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Hendrix College and an M.S.E. from Arkansas State University. For more information, visit ronniewilliamsauthor.com.
