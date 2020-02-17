Sam Williams, Director of Maintenance, at StoneBridge Assisted Living in Conway was recently named the facility’s Employee of the Year.
After a month of consideration of all the Employees of the Month for 2019, a vote was held at StoneBridge and Williams was chosen by his peers.
"Williams is a hard worker and knows his job well," Anita Harris, life enrichment coordinator, said. "He is friendly to residents, staff and family alike and greets people with a smile."
A celebration was held in his honor with Mexican-style food, and he received a bonus check as well as other gifts for his accomplishment.
