St. Joseph Elementary School kindergartner Adley Williams got her first taste of authority last week by serving as its Principal of the Day.
She was bestowed the honor because her parents, Justin and Meagan Williams, had the winning bid on a silent auction item school principal Courtney Pope placed at the recent “Helping Our Kids’ School” (H.O.O.K.S) fundraiser held Jan. 28.
Adley’s busy day began at 7:30 a.m. when she helped greet families and students during the morning drop-offs. Other duties included monitoring a fire drill, supervising playground activity, checking emails and paperwork, and wrapping up with afternoon prayer announcements.
“She was a natural,” Pope said. “She was well-prepared, took her job seriously, and loved greeting the kiddos.”
