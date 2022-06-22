The Vilonia School District will seat a new board member at its next meeting on July 11.
Kimberly Weaver Williams, a candidate for the district’s at-large Position 1 chair, unseated incumbent Ed Sellers in the runoff election on Tuesday.
Final, unofficial results posted by the Faulkner County Election Commission on Tuesday night show Williams, an architectural associate at Weaver Engineering and member of the Vilonia Planning Commission, won the election with a little more than 53 percent of the vote, which totaled more than 1,000 between both candidates.
In a statement posted to her campaign Facebook page on Tuesday, Williams thanked her campaign team and the community.
“I couldn’t have done this without my amazing team and this wonderful town,” Williams said. “Thank you so much for showing your support and coming out to vote today.”
The incumbent Sellers, who served as the board’s primary disbursement officer, previously worked in the district for 45 years as athletic director and assistant superintendent, before retiring in 2017.
In a statement posted to his candidate Facebook page Tuesday night, Sellers congratulated Williams on her victory and praised the turnout for the runoff.
“Congratulations to [Williams],” Sellers said. “Our whole family will be praying for you and the Vilonia School District.”
Election Commission board members will meet June 27 at the Faulkner County Courthouse to certify the results of the runoff.
Tuesday’s runoff was the result of the May 24 primary in which Weaver and Williams took 39 and 38 percent of the votes in their contest, respectively.
