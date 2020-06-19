Kellie Wilson, Human Resources Assistant, at Conway Human Development Center, has completed 20 years of service at CHDC. Wilson began her career at CHDC in 2000 and worked in the direct care and teacher assistant fields. She transferred into the clerical field working as a Secretary II and Administrative Specialist II before promoting to Human Resources Assistant in the Personnel Department. Wilson resides in Conway.
Wilson celebrates 20 years at CHDC
- By Conway Human Development Center
-
-
- 0
#COVID-19
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Inmate populations at a 10-year low in Faulkner County
- Sunday parade celebrates WWII vet's 95th birthday
- Council approves establishing $200K credit line during pandemic
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
- Temporary testing site opening Friday in Greenbrier
- Conway Christian: Keeping students on quarantine engaged is a must
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
- UCA announces plans for spring commencement
- Renewal Ranch receives donation
- Ridgemere seniors hosting community egg hunt
- Conway to host weekly update to address district questions
- Gov. Hutchinson gives State of the State address
- Unemployment claims expected to reach 150,000 by end of week
- Public welcomed to drive-thru Easter bunny photo event
- COVID-19 numbers reach 949 in Arkansas
- Governor makes call to close schools for rest of year
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Knights of Columbus Council donates to Safe Haven
- Collegiate basketball players can return July 20
- Wilson celebrates 20 years at CHDC
- Governor extends state’s public health emergency, lifts civil unrest emergency
- County discusses COVID-19 testing, 2020 Census
- BHG opens Conway center
- Yesterdays 6/19/20
- 6/19/2020 Police Beat
Community Calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Police ID man found in trunk
- Body found in trunk leads to death investigation
- Franklin, Warren share their experience
- Tapley takes over as Conway police chief
- Greenbrier man held in federal child porn case
- Conway teen earns Eagle Scout rank
- 6/13/2020 Police Beat
- Food assistance available on Tuesday
- Free Food Friday 'was a huge success'
- 6/16/2020 Police Beat
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Vilonia man arrested in connection to dog attack that killed 9-year-old (2)
- City extends curfew (1)
- Tapley takes over as Conway police chief (1)
- Carroll elected to American Public Power Association Board (1)
- ERA hosts appreciation event (1)
- Conway teen wins $500 in essay contest (1)
- Long-term care facilities to allow visitors (1)
- Governor: Nursing home positivity rate less than 1% (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.