The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host a seal-breaking ceremony in celebration of the official opening of the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts. The event begins at 4:30 p.m., Sept. 21.

This is the first in a series of events celebrating the opening of the Windgate Center that will occur throughout the next 18 months. The series is called “Ovation: Shaping the Arts in Arkansas.”

