Hendrix College has received a three-year, $600,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation in support of the Windgate Museum of Art on campus.
The grant will significantly expand educational programming and strengthen the permanent collection of the museum. Funds will be dedicated to hiring an Education Curator to expand opportunities for students of all ages at the museum; create an artist residency program to animate the museum, as well as studio and art history classes; develop a lecture series with scholars, critics, and artists of national repute; and conserve, restore, and build a permanent collection.
The Windgate Museum of Art is the new art museum located on the campus of Hendrix College. Scheduled to open in October 2020, the museum is an 8,000 square-foot, environmentally controlled space that includes three exhibition galleries. With a vision to be the premier teaching art museum in Arkansas, the WMA will present outstanding art exhibitions, compelling educational programs, and invigorating social activities for students, faculty, staff and visitors to campus.
“We are incredibly grateful to the Windgate Foundation for their continuing support of Hendrix College,” Hendrix President W. Ellis Arnold III said. “The Windgate Museum of Art is a major addition to our campus and will provide our students, faculty, and staff, as well as the entire Conway community, a chance to experience the visual arts on a daily basis. This additional support will amplify our plans and increase accessibility to the museum for everyone.”
The Windgate Museum of Art has been made possible by grants of more than $10 million from the Windgate Foundation and $1 million from the Alice L. Walton Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.