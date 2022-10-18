The Piccolo Zoppé Family Circus is set to return to Greenbrier for its Winter Circus beginning Dec. 16 through the New Year.
The circus will once again be held in Matthews Park on Ivy Street and there will be one show a day at 6 p.m. during the week and two shows a day during the weekend.
“Piccolo Zoppé is an intimate, European-style circus, classic in its beauty,” John Walther, the co-founder of the circus, said. “No audience member is more than 18 feet away from the ring. Feeling the rush of the Zoppé horses galloping by is an experience young and old will not soon forget.”
Admissions will be $15 for youth and $25 for adults with a weekend family five pack available for $70. Tickets can be purchased at www.piccolo zoppe.com.
Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $20 for youth and $30 for adults.
The Zoppé family has been putting on circus shows as far back as 1842 when the family lived in Italy.
Tosca Zoppe, a sixth generation circus performer and the current director of the Zoppé Family Circus, is a native of Greenbrier and is once again bringing the circus back to her hometown.
“Piccolo Zoppé, little Zoppé, is a showcase for those seeking to further their performing skills,” she said. “A show for students involved in Scuola Zoppé, as well as performers new and seasoned, designed to display their talents in the best way possible.”
The Zoppé family has had a wide range of accomplishments including being the key circus consultants for the equestrian acts in the hit 2017 musical “The Greatest Showman” and have been featured in the Best Picture winning Cecil B DeMille 1952 film “The Greatest Show on Earth.”
There will also be a circus camp that parents can register their children for held in Greenbrier from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23.
The Winter Circus will also be held in Hot Springs at the Hot Springs Airport from Nov. 18 through Dec. 4.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.