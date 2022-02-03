Winter Storm Landon covered much of the state in snow and ice overnight Wednesday leading to hazardous roads and closures on Thursday.
Early voting in the city of Conway’s special election to extend a bond issue to fund the proposed Conway Community Center and the Conway Soccer Complex was suspended Wednesday because the Faulkner County Courthouse was among the closures.
Faulkner County schools shifted to AMI (alternative method of instruction) days.
“Students should log in to Seesaw or Schoology to access assignments and communicate with their teachers. If you have issues with internet access, they will have time to complete these assignments when they return,” Conway Public Schools said in its announcement.
The Conway Sanitation Department postponed Thursday collection routes and closed all department facilities.
Conway Corporation provided the city of Conway with a generator for the Don Owen Sports Complex. Mayor Bart Castleberry in a video posted to the city’s Facebook page announced any resident without power was welcome to come to Don Owen. He recommended residents bring their own bedding and snacks.
The city’s Transportation Department spent the day anding, treating and plowing main roads in Conway.
“Street Director Jacob Reynolds does not expect road conditions to significantly improve through the day. He advises the people of Conway to stay off the roads and avoid traveling if possible,” city officials said.
Readers from across the county submitted photos of their “snow day” for publication in the Log Cabin Democrat. To submit your snow day photos, email jstewart@thecabin.net.
