The Winter Warming Station at Conway’s Don Owen Sports Complex is in need of supplies, executive director of the Faulkner County affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation Shelley Mehl said to the Log Cabin on Dec. 31.
The warming station, open every evening to provide beds, meals, support and personal hygiene facilities to those in need, services about 25 to 30 people per night, Conway Ministry Center Executive Director Spring Hunter said. With a capacity of 75 and as temperatures get colder, Hunter expects that number to increase in the weeks ahead.
To aid in their mission, the warming station has made a list of needed supplies on the website myregistry. Supplies on the list include baby wipes, diapers, shampoos and conditioners and a coffee maker, amongst other requests.
The station has already had some 1,585 supplies purchased on the registry, but more are needed.
For a full list of supplies, visit myregistry.com and search for “Conway warming station.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.