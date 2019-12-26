The Conway Ministry Center’s third annual Winter Warming Station opened Dec. 15 and will continue through Feb. 15, 2020.
Each night a hot meal and warm cot are provided as well as community time, Ministry Center officials said.
During the past two winter seasons the Ministry Center has hosted the City of Conway’s Winter Warming Station. For a 10-week period local churches and more than 400 volunteers serve the community’s homeless neighbors.
The 2017-2018 Winter Warming Station served 170 homeless guests who stayed overnight and were served by volunteers and 14 area churches. In addition to the hot meal and warm place to sleep each night, 36 percent of guests received case management services, 28 percent of guests secured housing or were reunited with family while staying in the warming station and 14 percent of guests without jobs found employment while staying in the warming center.
“Lives are being forever impacted through this program as volunteers and our homeless guests spend time doing life together,” Director Spring Hunter said.
For more information about how to volunteer, email Hunter at spring@ministrycenter.org. To make a donation or learn more about the program, visit www.conwayministrycenter.org/winter-warming-station.html.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
