Schools and government offices closed Thursday as Faulkner County and beyond woke to a winter landscape that left roads treacherous in places.
The National Weather Service of Little Rock did not have ice accumulations available for Faulkner County as of early Thursday afternoon but anecdotal reports indicate parts of the county received around 1/4 of an inch.
Readers in the area submitted photos of a frozen Lake Conway.
The Conway Transportation Department had crews in sand trucks tending the roads in the city limits, though the city ended up closing Salem Road from Highway 64 to Meadowlake Road to thru traffic.
City and county offices, except emergency personnel, were closed Thursday due to inclement weather. Gov. Asa Hutchinson also closed state office buildings “except for critical operations” in the Little Rock metro area.
All Faulkner County schools closed onsite instruction and pivoted to virtual instead. Follow the cabin.net for updated closures in the area. The Log Cabin Democrat has temporarily removed its paywall as a public service.
Submit winter weather photos that could run in the Weekend Edition to editorial@thecabin.net.
