Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT)’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area Dec. 7.

The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snow plow trucks and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.

