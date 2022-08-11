A jury of six men and six women convicted Keith Wofford of capital murder in the Dec. 26, 2020, stabbing death of his ex-wife, Amber Cooksey. The jury deliberated for less than three hours.

The state didn’t seek the death penalty. Judge Troy Braswell sentenced Wofford to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.

