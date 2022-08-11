A jury of six men and six women convicted Keith Wofford of capital murder in the Dec. 26, 2020, stabbing death of his ex-wife, Amber Cooksey. The jury deliberated for less than three hours.
The state didn’t seek the death penalty. Judge Troy Braswell sentenced Wofford to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“The Conway Police Department did a remarkable job investigating an extremely violent attack that shows how horrible domestic violence can be in our community,” Prosecuting Attorney Carol Crews said shortly after the sentencing Thursday. “The victim died a horrific death at the hands of her ex-husband but today a jury in Faulkner County saw that justice was done and the defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison. I also want to thank Deputy Prosecutors John Hout and Jacob Franklin for their hard work and dedication to this case.”
Cooksey suffered 45 cuts or stabs to her face, neck, shoulders, chest, stomach and hands in the attack. Two stabs to her neck severed her carotid artery and her jugular vein. Medical Examiner Dr. Frank Peretti, who performed the autopsy on Cooksey, testified that she would have died within 10-12 seconds of those stabs. He said that some of the cuts and stabs came after her heart stopped pumping.
The defense had argued Wofford was involuntarily intoxicated by Wellbutrin at the time of the slaying. Wofford testified in his defense. He said that following the divorce, he sought help for depression and was prescribed a 150mg dose of Wellbutrin in June 2020. He testified he thought the medicine was helping him at first.
“I thought it was making me feel better,” he testified Wednesday. “I wasn’t sad all the time.”
Near the end of August 2020, he said, the drug was no longer helping as much so his prescription was doubled to a 300mg dose.
Defense Attorney Bill James said it was after his medication was increased that Wofford “wasn’t right.”
According to testimony from Wofford as well as Conway Police Department officer Jonathan Vince, who responded to a disturbance at Wofford’s home in September 2020, Wofford believed he had seen his ex-wife outside a neighbor’s house pointing toward his residence. Police were called by neighbors after Wofford sat outside yelling at his neighbor’s house for Amber to come out.
Officer Vince testified that Wofford’s “behavior was erratic, paranoid,” but that he complied to police commands to go inside or face arrest.
In the weeks that followed that incident, Wofford testified, he filed separate police reports accusing his ex-wife of “hacking his phone and WiFi.”
Wofford, who was employed at Acxiom and was working remotely in 2020, began to believe his work laptop “had been compromised” and took the equipment into the office where he told a supervisor what he believed had happened in early December, he testified.
On Dec. 15, he was suspended from his job “due to his behavior,” Attorney James said.
By this point, Wofford testified, he had gotten a new phone and shut off the WiFi at his residence. He changed all his logins and passwords and had a list of the new ones on a card.
On Christmas Eve, Cooksey brought their three children to Wofford’s home on Arden Lane in Conway around 6 p.m.
Wofford testified that they “had kicked around” the idea of Cooksey helping him wrap the children’s gifts and then spending the night “since it was the kids’ first Christmas” since the divorce. Instead, he said, when she arrived, she sent him to a store to get a Google Play gift card for their oldest child that she forgot to get. He said he was gone around a half hour and when he returned, Cooksey hadn’t wrapped any gifts and left.
Wofford said he began to wonder why she had sent him to the store and what she was doing when he left. He testified he couldn’t find the card with his login information and was convinced Cooksey had taken it.
“I thought she was spying on me,” he said. “She always knew everything. My whole life, I felt like, was being spied on.”
The next evening, Christmas Day, he had his mother come pick up the kids. After they left, he testified, “I tore the house up.” Officers who responded to the scene had previously provided testimony that the “entire house was in disarray” and the jury had seen photos and CPD body cam footage of the state of the house.
He said that Christmas night he removed TVs from the wall of the living room and his bedroom and dismantled them. He described pulling the sheetrock from behind the bathroom mirror “because I thought someone might be watching me.”
He said he also dismantled all the smoke detectors and the thermostat.
“I believed there was something somewhere to find and I was trying to find it,” he said. “I believed this stuff was going on. It was real to me.”
On the morning of Dec. 26, Cooksey got groceries at Kroger in Little Rock. The checkout time on her receipt was 9:46 a.m.
CPD Detective Thomas Cole, who examined Cooksey’s and Wofford’s cell phones, said there were five calls placed between the two. The first was a call from Cooksey to Wofford that lasted 17 seconds. Cooksey made a call at 10:18 a.m. that Cole testified went to voicemail. At 10:20 a.m., Wofford made a call to Cooksey that went unanswered. At 10:21 a.m., Wofford’s call to Cooksey was connected for 21 seconds. At 10:23 a.m. Cooksey’s call to Wofford lasted 1 minute 47 seconds, Cole testified. On cross examination, Cole acknowledged that the shorter calls could have been voicemail kicking in and not actual conversations.
Sometime after that, Cooksey arrived at Wofford’s residence and parked in his driveway. She left her purse, which contained her wallet and cell phone among other items including the Kroger receipt, in the front passenger seat. She left the groceries, which included perishable items including two packages of pork chops, in the backseat.
Wofford testified that he didn’t remember anything about the attack and that he “came to and found Amber dead.”
After the attack, he called his mom to come get the dogs. Before she arrived, he showered and changed clothes, putting his other clothes in the hamper.
“I know I’ve got to clean myself up,” he testified. “I can’t go back. I can’t fix what I did.”
When his mom arrived, he told her what he had done but said she didn’t believe him. He said he wouldn’t let her come in the house. After she left, he called 911 at 2:23 p.m., saying in part: “I killed my ex-wife. I stabbed her … in the neck.”
Prosectors dismissed the “Wellbutrin defense,” calling a rebuttal expert witness, Dr. Abigail Taylor, who is a forensic psychologist for the Arkansas State Hospital who had interviewed Wofford prior to trial.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Hout asked her if it was her expert opinion that Wofford could “appreciate the criminology of his conduct,” and she said yes.
Expert witnesses also testified that Wellbutrin doesn’t cause memory loss.
The prosecution pointed to the fact that Wofford had showered and changed clothes before his mom arrived as showing that he was aware what he had done was wrong.
“He took a shower and changed clothes while Amber’s body lay in a pool of her own blood,” Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Franklin said in the state’s opening statement.
After the sentencing, Amber’s mother Brenda Cooksey told the Log Cabin Democrat she was satisfied with the verdict and sentence.
“We are very pleased they saw fit to convict him to life in prison.”
