Justice Barbara Womack Webb of the Arkansas Supreme Court announced her campaign to be the state’s next Chief Justice. Webb, who has more than 20 years of experience on the bench, was first elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2020.

Her previous roles include Chief Law Judge at the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission, the first female Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit, and the first elected female prosecuting attorney in Saline County. Webb has also served as a special associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court.

