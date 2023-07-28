Justice Barbara Womack Webb of the Arkansas Supreme Court announced her campaign to be the state’s next Chief Justice. Webb, who has more than 20 years of experience on the bench, was first elected to the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2020.
Her previous roles include Chief Law Judge at the Arkansas Workers’ Compensation Commission, the first female Circuit Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit, and the first elected female prosecuting attorney in Saline County. Webb has also served as a special associate justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court.
“From private practice, to prosecuting attorney, to justice on the supreme court – my over four decades of courtroom experience have more than prepared me for this opportunity to be our state’s next Chief Justice. With your support, I will continue to be a fair and independent voice that all Arkansans can trust,” Womack Webb said.
A graduate of the University of Arkansas Bowen School of Law, Justice Webb has been a licensed attorney since 1982. She has been a member of the Arkansas Ethics Commission, Arkansas State Crime Lab Board, Arkansas Coalition for Juvenile Justice, and the U.S. Department of Justice Anti-Terrorism Task Force.
