Authorities continue investigating an afternoon shooting that left one woman injured Monday.
According to the Conway Police Department’s calls for service log, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday near Jeanna Drive in the West Haven trailer park.
The victim was found in her vehicle following the shooting, CPD spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said.
The woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment, Woodruff said.
“She was alert at the time she was transported to a Little Rock hospital,” Woodruff told the Log Cabin Democrat. “Detectives are working to determine what happened and who is responsible.”
As of press time Tuesday, a suspect had not been arrested yet.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detective Austin Hodges at 501-450-6130. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by texting “CRIMES” (274-637) using the keyword “Conway” in the message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.