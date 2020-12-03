The Conway Police Department responded to a shots-fired call a little after 5 a.m. Tuesday on Timberpeg Court and found a woman bleeding inside her home.
Authorities said the victim told them that as she was leaving her house she saw a dark-colored four-door car driving without its headlights on and then saw two men running back to the car.
“The woman reported that as she drove toward the vehicle someone fired shots, [and] the bullets grazed her head and hand,” CPD officials said.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Detectives on the case believe this incident could be related to several breaking and entering of vehicles in the area recently.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call Detective Gray at 501-450-6130.
