A Faulkner County woman wanted to make people aware to watch out for traps after her dog – Gypsy, a 4-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer – got her right front paw caught in one last week near the back entrance to Bells Slough trail in Mayflower.
Ann Marks took Gypsy to the popular walking trail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 27. As they were walking on the road leading to the trail by the back entrance, Gypsy got caught in the trap.
Marks said that as she struggled to get Gypsy free from the trap, the dog “frightened and in pain, bit my hand several times.”
Marks took a photo of the paw stuck in the trap to send to her husband to see if he knew how to open it. Her husband called the fire department and Animal Control. After Gypsy had been in the trap about 45 minutes, two firefighters were able to open the trap and free her.
“They said there was no way I would’ve been able to get the trap open, especially with a dog biting me,” Marks said.
Marks had to go to the emergency room and get a tetanus shot. Gypsy’s paw started showing signs of infection so they took her to the veterinarian.
“The vet didn’t think any bones were broken,” Marks said. “She’s on antibiotics and pain meds. She has to wear a cone. Even with the cone, she’s still able to lick the wound.”
Marks said she and Gypsy walk that trail three to four times a week.
“German shorthair pointers are very high energy. My priority is to keep her happy, healthy and exercised,” she said. “This area is more public [than some well-known hunting spots], it’s a hiking trail. There’s a a map of the trail with the distances. There are benches for people to sit on. It’s popular for bird watching. I don’t think people are aware there could be traps out there.”
The trap Gypsy got caught in was unmarked, which is illegal, Marks said.
She wanted to raise awareness in hopes of preventing this happening to anyone else.
“Carry your phone on you,” she said. “What if this happened to a child? Or even just a person not carrying a phone?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.