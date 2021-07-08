Ashton Snowden Pruitt’s roots run deep in the small town she grew up in. And, now she can further serve the city she loves as Greenbrier’s new communications director.
“I have always wanted to work in my hometown, because I love my hometown,” she said.
The Greenbrier enthusiast earned a bachelor’s degree in radio television from Arkansas State University with a minor in English. Snowden Pruitt has worked in the radio business for 12 years (mostly for Max Media of Arkansas and more recently for My Country Y107), and she has served the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce for three years total. She has run a boutique clothing store (Southern Savvy) for about eight years and has served as the Greenbrier chamber president for about six months.
Using her marketing and advertising skills, Snowden Pruitt said, she has revamped what the Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce is all about and has shifted its focus toward small businesses.
“[The chamber’s] goal is to be their voice and to be that organization that unifies them,” she said.
Just has she revamped the chamber’s website, Snowden Pruitt said she plans to soon update the city of Greenbrier’s website. The redesigned website will serve as a “one-stop shop for all things Greenbrier.”
Residents will be able to access city ordinances, permits and other materials related to city affairs once the project is complete.
Being the bridge that connects residents with city officials is also an important part of Snowden Pruitt’s role, she said.
“I am developing a comprehensive and proactive communications strategy for the city of Greenbrier. My responsibilities include the creation and development of print and online advertising, email marketing, website management, content development, press releases, social media management, city videos and marketing materials for each city department. This role provides supervision and direction to city staff with internal communication,” Snowden Pruitt said. “My new role allows me to be the voice of Greenbrier and the bridge between the citizens and our great city.”
Snowden Pruitt officially became the city’s director of communications on June 1.
Greenbrier Mayor Sammy Joe Hartwick said creating this new role and placing Snowden Pruitt as the face of Greenbrier “is already paying off.”
Snowden Pruitt’s use of digital marketing and videography has already allowed her to effectively send out information quickly to residents regarding changes to the splash pad’s hours of operation and the switch to a new waste management provider, city attorney Dustin Chapman said.
“I’m excited about this in two ways, because first, the new position created is something the city has needed for a long time,” Chapman said. “Up until now, our online and social media accounts have been managed collectively by two or three of us all in different departments, but without very clear guidelines or expertise on how to best use these tools.”
Having a single source for this information “is going to be a real game changer,” he said.
“Second, I think Ashton is overwhelmingly the best for this position,” Chapman told the Log Cabin Democrat. “She grew up here and knows our city so well and is an expert in marketing and all forms of media, such as print, broadcast, or online. She seems to have unlimited energy and always hits home runs on so many of the projects we have worked on together. We are very excited about the energy and skills Ashton will bring to the city government.”
Snowden Pruitt was born and raised in the Greenbrier area. She and her husband, Lane, married in 2013. The couple’s 5-year-old daughter, Myleigh Pearl, will be a fifth generation Greenbrier Panther.
Growing up in the Greenbrier School District and participating in the Faulkner County Youth Leadership Institute helped shape Snowden Pruitt’s work ethic, she said.
“Many things prepared me for this role. It all goes back to Girl Scouts,” she said with a smile. “Girl Scouts really started instilling that love for the community.”
Snowden Pruitt’s eyes filled with tears as she reminisced on her junior high and high school days.
“Every single teacher I had I could honestly say is my favorite teacher. They loved me and they nurtured me,” she said.
The Greenbrier enthusiast said her mother and two grandmothers also played a strong role in building her confidence.
“Both of my grandmothers and my mother really supported my love for the stage. That really goes back to putting yourself out there. Those skills … they were instrumental to helping me do pageants. They were always supportive,” Snowden Pruitt said. “Them supporting my dreams by always taking me to do these things really made me who I am today because that instilled putting yourself out there, being vocal and being present in the community. Those are all life skills they were teaching me even though [I] didn’t realize it. Just by letting me be me.”
Snowden Pruitt said she is excited to take on the role of communications director and further serve the community she loves dearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.